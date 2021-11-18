Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $104.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.20.

PSX stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $698,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,746,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

