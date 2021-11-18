Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PAHGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

