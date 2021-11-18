Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £150.51 million and a P/E ratio of 0.40. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

