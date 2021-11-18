PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Trading 6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.60. 9,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 401,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Specifically, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $718.73 million, a P/E ratio of -53.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,776,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,986,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,233,000.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

