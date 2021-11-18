Peter Lamb Sells 47,500 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00.

EXEL stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.