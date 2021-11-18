Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Sets New 52-Week High at $51,166.00

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £511.66 ($668.49) and last traded at £508 ($663.71), with a volume of 3677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £507 ($662.40).

The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £493.51.

In related news, insider Mandy Clements bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £484.20 ($632.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,210 ($31,630.52).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

