Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $451,591.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $27.93 million and approximately $451,591.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00068741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,138.66 or 0.99926508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.53 or 0.06965338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

