PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.9% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PEP opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

