PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $163.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,372. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.43. The company has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

