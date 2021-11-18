PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 959,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,239. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennantPark Investment stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.