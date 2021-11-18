Pendle Tops One Day Volume of $453,388.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $49.97 million and $453,388.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00070261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,407.90 or 1.00960990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.03 or 0.07108175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,280,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

