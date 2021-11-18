Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick Sells 2,413 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allen J. Klingsick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $153,173.43.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. 24,225,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,192,936. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.