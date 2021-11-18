Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

GRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grainger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 355 ($4.64).

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 316 ($4.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 313.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.57.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 278 shares of company stock worth $89,384.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

