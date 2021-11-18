PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 68.9% in October

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the October 14th total of 967,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $105,581.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 128,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $157,749.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 327,378 shares of company stock worth $439,784 in the last 90 days. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 3,424,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,958. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.86.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.