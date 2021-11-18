Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,803 shares of company stock worth $830,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

