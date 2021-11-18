PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.20. The stock had a trading volume of 296,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

