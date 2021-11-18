PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $1,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.71. The stock had a trading volume of 370,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

