Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $20,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 462.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 76,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $889,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

PTEN stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

