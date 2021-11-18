Patrick J. Hansen Sells 776 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:STRT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. 23,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $177.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. Strattec Security Co. has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $67.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.
Strattec Security Company Profile
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.
Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.