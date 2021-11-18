Patrick J. Hansen Sells 776 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STRT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. 23,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $177.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. Strattec Security Co. has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $67.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

