Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) shares traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $18.79. 544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 324,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Research analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $342,022,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter worth $80,369,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 706,884 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 40.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 750,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $42,054,000.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

