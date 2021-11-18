Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$45.50 at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PLC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$40.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.61. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$27.15 and a 1-year high of C$41.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.