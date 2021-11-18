Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Qurate Retail worth $55,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

