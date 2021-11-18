Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 62,805 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $62,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGG opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63.

NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

