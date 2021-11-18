Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $60.06 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.54% of Bunge worth $60,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Amundi acquired a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,686,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after buying an additional 436,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,300,000 after buying an additional 283,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

