Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $65,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after purchasing an additional 146,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $130.16 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.60 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.46 and a 200-day moving average of $124.75.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

