Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,297 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $53,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Amundi purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 1,555,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

