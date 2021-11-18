Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 73,248 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 873,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,248 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $58,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE:O opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

