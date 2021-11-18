ParallelCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 91.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 91.2% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $10,245.15 and approximately $5.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.00373230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

