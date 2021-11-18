Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

