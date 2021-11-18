PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRFX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. PainReform has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PainReform in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PainReform in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PainReform by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

