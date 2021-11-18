Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Up 5%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $36.05. Approximately 87,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,945,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

