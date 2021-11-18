OTA Financial Group L.P. Sells 3,053 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for about 0.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $315,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 23.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 52.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.84. 47,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,553. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

