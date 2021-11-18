OTA Financial Group L.P. Sells 16,900 Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. trimmed its stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 33.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,986,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 753,953 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,854,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 260.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 221,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 160,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 6,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,588. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

