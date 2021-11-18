OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $284,000 in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

GNOG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. 4,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,792. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

