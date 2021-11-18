OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

OSIS opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.80. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $34,577.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.