Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.79. 11,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,239,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $27,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 11.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

