Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

