Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Down 62.3% in October

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the October 14th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OHPA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,016. Orion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

