Orbs Market Capitalization Achieves $282.36 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $282.36 million and $52.51 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

