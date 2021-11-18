OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) PT Lowered to $9.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $96.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OptiNose by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

