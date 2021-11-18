Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Down 80.4% in October

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the October 14th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,709,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPTI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Optec International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Optec International
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Optec International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optec International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.