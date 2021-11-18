Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Down 80.4% in October

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the October 14th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,709,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPTI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Optec International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc is a worldwide distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer and third-generation OPTIMUM LED lighting solutions. It provides green technologies for continued reduction of fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on June 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

