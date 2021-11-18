Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.53). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

GMDA opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 5.22. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

