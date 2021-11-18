Ontology 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $177.86 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $882.81 million and approximately $177.86 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001676 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.40 or 0.00175105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002802 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.15 or 0.00516930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00076227 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

