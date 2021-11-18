Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. Ondas has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Get Ondas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ondas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ondas by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.