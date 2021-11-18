ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.92

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.92 and last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 249510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

