OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMNIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OMNIQ stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. OMNIQ has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). Equities research analysts anticipate that OMNIQ will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

