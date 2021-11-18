Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.54

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.54 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 39.25 ($0.51). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 3,651,030 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £73.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.54.

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

