Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 661.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 280,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Alpha SPAC by 4.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 194,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 12,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Omega Alpha SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

