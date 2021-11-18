Offshift (XFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95,295.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $95,295.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00005081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,994.91 or 0.99474130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00047062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00038341 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.18 or 0.00517956 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

