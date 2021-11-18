OAX (OAX) Market Cap Reaches $18.26 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $18.26 million and $150,506.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00216957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00085258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006304 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

